Minister urges caution on roads during the Heroes’ and Defence Forces holidays

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona has urged motorists to exercise caution during the Heroes’ and Defence Forces holidays on 8 and 9 August.

Zimbabwe’s roads are particularly busy during major holidays and over the years witness a high numbers of road accidents.

In a statement, the Minister said: “As we approach the Heroes’ and Defence Forces holidays, it is critical to note that there will be an inevitable increase in travel, as many of us will want to commemorate the holidays with family and friends. In light of this, the focus on road safety becomes critical.”

He said motorists were therefore urged to make their holiday journeys safer through careful preparation and making the right choices.

Minister Mhona said this was a significant time for the nation and no holiday should be marred by road carnage that can be circumvented through simple adherence to road rules.

“I would also like to appeal to operators of public service vehicles and private motorists to desist from using defective and road unworthy motor vehicles. Operators and motorists are also strongly urged to take measures to curb driver fatigue and avoiding embarking on long journeys without proper rest and preparation,” he added.

“Drivers should adhere to regulated speed limits, as excessive speeding and reckless driving are major contributors to road carnage. Furthermore, driving under the influence of alcohol and like substances is a punishable offence and is unacceptable. Itis our responsibility not only as motorists, but as travelers to preserve the sanctity of life by being law abiding citizens who practice a high degree of care, especially when driving.”

He said to further prevent road traffic related injuries and fatalities, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday period.

The Minister said the Traffic Safety Council (TSC) will also undertake road safety awareness campaigns to encourage road users to make their contribution towards road safety.

Last year, a total of 18 people died while 31 were injured in 107 road traffic accidents that were recorded during this year’s Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.