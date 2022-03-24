Ministers tour Barbourfields Stadium as Independence Day preps get underway

24 Mar, 2022 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Ministers tour Barbourfields Stadium as Independence Day preps get underway

The Sunday News

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Preparations for Independence Day Celebrations that will be held in the city are underway as an Inter-Ministerial committee tasked with organising the event met in Bulawayo before touring Barbourfields Stadium, the main venue of the commemorations.

The main Independence Day national celebrations will be held in Bulawayo on April 18.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate proceedings at Barbourfields Stadium.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at a local hotel, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo said they were in Bulawayo to familiarise with the local organising committee.

“We decided to come and interface with the local organising committee and those from Harare so that what we bring and what will be organised will be synchronised,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the President will host a function for children on the eve of Independence Day.

He will also watch Highlanders FC square off against Dynamos FC at the main venue of the celebrations.

Big screens will be mounted outside the stadium so that people who might not be able to get in follow proceedings.

An independence gala will be held in the evening.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said it was important to celebrate independence and as the Second Republic they were not leaving anyone behind.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting