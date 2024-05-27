Ministry of Health dismisses Covid-19 fears

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday dismissed fears that a flu-like illness being recorded in the

country is due to Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry said the flu-like infections being recordedin the country are due to the common cold.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the publicthat the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold. The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common

colds and that is what has been seen so far. The cases are neither dueto Covid-19 or other new viruses. There is no viral pandemic in Zimbabwe,” Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, said.

Concerns had been raised that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which causednumerous fatalities locally, regionally, and globally in recent years,might be resurfacing.

He advised the public to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids,keep warm and where necessary take common cold remedies.

According to the Ministry’s latest Disease Surveillance Report, a totalof 3 956 suspected influenza cases were recorded in the week ending May12, 2024. No deaths were reported.

The provinces with the highest number of suspected influenza cases were Mashonaland East (1118) and Mashonaland Central (1114).

New Ziana