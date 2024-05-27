Ministry of Health dismisses Covid-19 fears

27 May, 2024 - 18:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Ministry of Health dismisses Covid-19 fears Dr Aspect Maunganidze

The Sunday News

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday dismissed fears that a flu-like illness being recorded in the
country is due to Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry said the flu-like infections being recordedin the country are due to the common cold.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the publicthat the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold. The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common
colds and that is what has been seen so far. The cases are neither dueto Covid-19 or other new viruses. There is no viral pandemic in Zimbabwe,” Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, said.

Concerns had been raised that the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which causednumerous fatalities locally, regionally, and globally in recent years,might be resurfacing.

He advised the public to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids,keep warm and where necessary take common cold remedies.

According to the Ministry’s latest Disease Surveillance Report, a totalof 3 956 suspected influenza cases were recorded in the week ending May12, 2024. No deaths were reported.

The provinces with the highest number of suspected influenza cases were Mashonaland East (1118) and Mashonaland Central (1114).
New Ziana

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds