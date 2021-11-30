Ministry of ICTs to launch a Cyber Security Portal

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is set to launch a Cyber Security Portal to provide online courses on Cyber Security before the end of the year.

This comes as a measure to tackle the online risks faced by citizens and to proffer solutions for protecting them from accessing risky content.

The whole month of November was set aside as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month under the theme “Think before you click” #Safe Surfing.

In his talking points on the Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere encouraged coming up with key initiatives, programs and measures to tackle the online risks faced by citizens.

“We would like to encourage individuals, corporates, Government departments, academic institutions, civil society to come up with their own key initiatives, programs and measures to tackle the online risks faced by citizens and to proffer solutions for protecting them from accessing risky content as well engaging in negative online behaviour. The Ministry will launch a Cyber Security Portal to provide online courses on Cyber Security before the end of the year,” said Dr Muswere.

He said his Ministry working with its stakeholders has designed a programme to train personnel in Government Ministries, Departments and agencies on ICT skills and Cybersecurity awareness.

“Working with the Regulator (POTRAZ), the Ministry has embarked on nationwide consumer education and awareness programmes. Due to the Covid-19, the Ministry and its stakeholders have managed to switch to virtual awareness programs using social media and the national radio stations to reach out to every millions of Zimbabweans.”

Dr Muswere said they were working with POTRAZ and the International Telecommunications Union on setting up a National Computer Incident Response Team (NCIRT) to provide a focal point for incident reporting and response in the country.

He said SADC has encouraged member states to operationalise their national CIRTs.

“These are some of the important developments that reflect Zimbabwe’s commitment to create a safe environment for business and all of us. The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) talks of the digital economy as one of our national priorities and thus we need to protect our citizens as we increase access and usage to ICTs.”

The Minister said the awareness month has provided a valuable avenue for the policy-makers, regulators, industry leaders, academia as well as the Civil Society to discuss, share and exchange their views and experiences on addressing the key policies and strategies for safeguarding the nation.

He said the discussion around the critical subject matter could not have come at a more appropriate time, more so as cyber related threats continue to rise globally.

Dr Muswere said Government has responded swiftly through regulatory measures such as the Cyber and Data Protection Bill as well as supporting directives and other related legislation to enforce provisions of the law across all sectors of the economy.