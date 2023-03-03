Miss and Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe auditions on the cards

Sibongile Ndiweni, Sunday Life Reporter

OUT to claim space on the ramp, models and aspiring models from all over Zimbabwe are gearing up for the auditions of the second edition of the Miss Ecotourism Zimbabwe and Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe which are being held virtually to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to participate.

The beauty pageant is meant to promote eco-tourism and also advocates for the environment, nature, and wildlife conservation.

It is open to females aged 13-28 years. The pageant will be running under the theme, “Preserving of natural resources while promoting tourism.”

Miss Ecotourism Zimbabwe is for aspiring models from the age of 28 while Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe is for aspiring models who are 13-19 years of age.

The auditions are open to everyone as they have no height and weight restrictions, although the models have to suit the few requirements needed.

The aspiring models will audition online by means of sending a two-minute video introducing themselves and a brief explanation of why they aspire to be part of the pageant. The auditions will be uniform as they have a specified dress code.

In an interview with Sunday Life, Amanda Peresu Moyo who is the country’s national director for the pageant and also the Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe 2022 an Miss Teen Ecotourism World for the year 2022/23 said on their judging panel would be the recently crowned Miss Planet International first runner up Jemima Mandemwa.

“We work and partner with organisations in projects or initiatives that have to do with conserving the environment and preserving our ecosystem. We have worked with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Sustainable Climate Action Trust from the clean-up campaigns to school visits where we educate students on environmental conservation, ecotourism, and many more which have something to do with our environment at large. And one of our sponsors would be Nella Exclusive Fashion, while other sponsors are also yet to confirm, we are open to any sponsors who would be interested in being in partnership with us”, she added.

The pageant was founded by Ntombifuthi Gumede who is also the pageant’s International Director.