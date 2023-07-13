Mixed bag for SOS in soccer tourney

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

THE third edition of the SOS invitational Under-9 boys and girls football tournament was a huge success with seven schools taking part in the competition last Friday.

Hosts SOS, Reps, Hugh Beadle, Eaglesview, Robert Tredgold, Khumalo and Mckeurtain are the schools that did battle.

In the girls’ category, SOS got the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over Mckeurtain after the two sides had played to a 1-1 stalemate after regulation time.

On their way to the final SOS girls beat Khumalo 2-0, Hugh Beadle 0-7 and Reps 1-2.

The hosts were not so lucky in the boys’ as they lost 1-3 to Hugh Beadle in the final.

SOS boys started the competition on a high, winning 9-0 against Eaglesview B. They followed the result up with a 3-0 victory over Khumalo.

Hugh Beadle’s road to the final included a 5-0 win over Eaglesview A and a two-all draw against Mckeurtain.

SOS sports director Pardon Gandanzara said the event was a huge success.

“This tournament started in 2017 without the boys, then girls joined in the 2018 edition, we targeting young boys and girls who are nine years and under, developing and nurturing the kids at a young age. We would like to appreciate our sponsors for this event, Simbisa Brands, Sportszone and CA Grants,” said Gandanzara.

In the new curriculum, sport constitutes a bigger part of extra curricular activities that aid a learner’s aptitude.

Schools’ sport plays a huge role as a talent-nurturing ground and feeder system for the country’s professional sporting disciplines.

National schools’ competitions have over the years been a good ground for talent identification and some have ended up in the professional ranks locally and abroad.

[email protected]