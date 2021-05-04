Mkhokheli Dube joins Talen Vision on one year deal

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN striker Mkhokheli Dube has joined ambitious Zimbabwe Football Association Southern Region Division One club, Talen Vision.

Dube on Tuesday announced on social media that he had joined Talen Vision. He expressed his desire to have retired at Highlanders but his former club decided not to renew his contract. Dube joined Highlanders last year but only featured in pre-season fixtures for Bosso and the Castle Lager Challenge Cup against FC Platinum before football was brought to a halt by the coronavirus.

“Having retraced my footsteps to my home club Highlanders FC last year, I would have loved it to be my last club to have played for before I retire but Covid-19 happened and the club decided against renewing my contract. I’m grateful for the chance that was given to me by coach Mark Harrison and will always be indebted to club for my development and the 3 championships I won during my time there. To the Bosso fans thank you so much for your support and love that you have given me. I’m a Bosso child and Highlanders is in my DNA,” posted Dube.

The 37-year old thanked everyone who played a part in his move to Talen Vision and appears eager to impress at his new club.

“Now I have been given an opportunity to move to an ambitious project where I will join Talent Vision FC, thanking everyone that has made this possible. Together we can do more. Much love, now the grind starts.”

Talen Vision publicity and marketing manager, Juma Phiri said Dube signed a one year contract with an option to extend.

In 2019, Talen Vision missed out on the Zifa Southern Region Division One title after leading for the better part of the season but let Bulawayo City steal it from them right at the end. They will be hoping that with an experienced player Dube, they can fight for promotion once lower league football is given the green light to [email protected]_29