Mkhokheli retires from football

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s most decorated footballers, Mkhokheli Dube has announced his retirement from football.

The 38-year old Dube today (Friday) posted on his social media platforms that he was calling time on his football career that spanned for two decades.

Locally, Dube played for Highlanders, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum while he was also on the books of AmaZulu of South Africa. Dube spent years in the United States of America where he played for Michigan Bucks, Delaware Dynasty, New England Revolution and Chicago Fire.

“After two decades of playing the sport I love, it’s sad that I have to walk away from it. I have been blessed to have played for this long. I’m grateful to my family, teams, coaches, teammates that I have met along the way and created a bond with. Lastly, the fans that have been with me through thick and thin, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s been real,’’ posted Dube.

He won league titles with Highlanders and FC Platinum.

Last year, Dube made a return to Bosso but never got to represent Tshilamoya in league action as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Highlanders decided not to renew his one year contract when it expired at the end of 2020.

In May this year, the veteran striker joined ambitious Zifa Division One side, FC Talen Vision but never got to play for the team since lower league football did not take place for the better part of 2021.

Although he was still actively involved in the game as a player, Dube formed a club, Zebra Revolution, which is based in Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb where he grew up. The team competes in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Junior League. – @Mdawini_29