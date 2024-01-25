Mliswa now Village Head

FORMER Norton legislator, Mr Temba Mliswa is now a village head under Chief Banga, in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

His appointment follows the resignation of the incumbent village head Maria Dube due to poor health.

Mr Mliswa took to his X account to announce his appointment where he said this was a position which was passed on within his family.

“Ichoo ndicho! Mochikorokotedza muchida musingade. Chibhuru Sabhuku. This is a position passed down in the family lineage for years from my grandfather Peter Sixpence Mliswa to my father and vazukuru vekwaDziva who kept it going,” reads Mr Mliswa’s post.

 

