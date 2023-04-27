MMCZ general manager dies

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager, Mr Tongai Muzenda has died.

Mr Muzenda was involved in a car accident on Wednesday evening, he was 57.

He leaves behind a wife Mrs Constance Muzenda and two children, a boy and a girl.

Mr Muzenda was a son of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda.

In an interview, Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Mr Pfungwa Kunaka said he was saddened by the sudden death of Mr Muzenda.

“I’m really saddened. The news reached me as a huge shock, Mr Tongai Muzenda as the GM for MMCZ had become a pillar and cog in our quest for a US$12 billion mining industry,” said the Permanent Secretary.

He said Mr Muzenda was a very jovial and dependable character, which he had grown to count on in his position as the Permanent Secretary.

“We last spoke Monday afternoon when he indicated he would arrive in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) today (Thursday).”

Mr Kunaka said Mr Muzenda was a manager and team player who will be very difficult to replace.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development chairman Edmond Mkaratigwa said it was sad to receive the news of the passing on of Mr Muzenda.

“I have known and seen him serving government in various capacities. Something that remains constant about him regarding his personality was his soberness and being well-collected, humble and sociable.

“As the General Manager of MMCZ, due to his academic background and wide experience, he proved himself a cut above many in the field of business leadership and the mining sector in Zimbabwe particularly,” said Hon Mkaratigwa.

He said they were consoled by his hard work and the legacy he left.

“We pray that the family and friends will find consolation in all he has managed to achieve during his days on earth.

“He explored his capacities well, and in his role as General Manager, he held fort, the strategic institution that required stewardship such as that which he possessed, especially when the country was under threat, with its survival anchored in its minerals.”

Mr Muzenda joined the MMCZ in February 2019. He was a holder of a Masters of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa and BSc Honours in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

Having over 30 years of experience Mr Muzenda was a seasoned business and marketing leader who has gained knowledge across several sectors including Mining, Agriculture and Public Sector Services.

He worked for Anglo American Corporation Services Limited in different managerial capacities as well as Marketing and Commercial Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Alloys Limited.

Mr Muzenda is a former Member of Parliament for Gutu West, Masvingo for five years and served as a Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for two years.

He has had various directorships in Government entities and private organisations.