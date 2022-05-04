Mnkandla appointed FC Platinum general manager

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum have announced the appointment of Denzil Mnkandla as the club’s new general manager.

Mnkandla takes over a position that was left vacant by the retirement of Joseph Mususa at the beginning of this year. Since Mususa’s retirement, Mnkandla has been the club’s acting GM.

In a statement released today (Wednesday), FC Platinum said the whole club has faith in Mnkandla’s capabilities as the Pure Platinum Play’s head of secretariat.

“The FC Platinum Club Executive is pleased to announce the appointment of Denzil Mnkandla as the Club’s General Manager. The entire Club has full trust in your capabilities. Wishing you all the success,’’ read a statement.

Mnkandla’s appointment comes at a time that Ngezi Platinum Stars are searching for a new chief executive officer following the departure of Nyasha Kadenge to pursue personal interests. Highlanders recently appointed Ronald Moyo as their new CEO taking over a post that was left vacant by the departure of Nhlanhla Dube whose contract was not renewed when it expired at the end of last year.

