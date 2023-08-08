Mohadi lauds media for telling the Zimbabwean elections story

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has commended the local media for reporting factually on the ongoing electoral process.

He said the media has so far done well, in telling the real Zimbabwean story concerning the elections since the start of the campaigns.

The party’s Vice President said it was also critical for Zimbabweans to keep maintaining peace in the period before, during and after the elections.

He made the remarks recently while addressing a campaign rally at a packed Dulilvhadzimu stadium in Beitbridge.

“As the party and the ruling government, we extend our gratitude to the media for factually retelling the story of our elections since we started campaigns,” he said.

“I want to encourage you to keep up the good work. At the same time, we wish that our supporters and every Zimbabwean maintains this calmness and peace before, during and after elections.

Our expectation is that on 23 August we will all go out in our numbers and vote for our President (Mnangagwa) and his team for a fresh mandate”.

He said it was important for politicians to continue encouraging their supporters to observe peace throughout the election period.

Vice President Mohadi also warned Zimbabweans against voting for inept opposition parties in urban councils in the forthcoming elections.

He said the opposition-run councils, especially those under the CCC had failed dismally to deliver on people centred services.

The electorate, he added, must vote for the ruling party to send a strong message to the country’s detractors that Zanu PF was a people’s party.

“As Zanu PF, we expect you to use your vote wisely, especially from our first time voters,” said Cde Mohadi.

“Already, we have been given a lead courtesy of the confusion in the opposition’s camp. President Mnangagwa, is the only leader with a known vision and it is because of that that we urge you to vote for our party”.

He said the ruling party’s campaign had focused more on development rather than fairy tales.

The Second Republic had carried out massive infrastructure development projects including dams and roads construction using locally available resources.

Some major projects, he said include the upgrading of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million.

“To improve access to water, we are drilling boreholes in some areas to promote horticulture projects, and we have also solarised Tshikwalakwala irrigation in Beitbridge to enhance productivity,” said Vice President Mohadi.

Load shedding, he said, had become history with commissioning of units 7 and 8 in Hwange by President Mnangagwa. @tupeyo