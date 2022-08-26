Mohammed to captain Zimbabwe at Men’s World Amateur Team Championship in France

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RASHEED Mohammed has been named captain of the Zimbabwean team which leaves on Saturday for the World Amateur Golf Championship in France.

Zimbabwe Golf Association president Martin Chikwana on Friday announced the two teams to represent Zimbabwe at the World Amateur Team Championship in Paris, France. The 32nd Men’s World Amateur Team Championship (WATC), played for the Eisenhower Trophy, starts on 31st August in Paris, France. It is a biennial international amateur golf competition run by the International Golf Federation (IGF), formerly known as the World Amateur Golf Council.

Mohammed of Chapman is leading a Zimbabwean team that is also made up of Keegan Shutt and Clifford Sibanda. South Africa based Shutt will join the team in France.

Shutt is the captain of a Zimbabwean team for the All Africa Golf Team Championship in Egypt from 27- 30 September. Other members of the team are Munashe Ndaruza, Clive Muchenje and Tanaka Chatora.

Zimbabwean team for World Amateur Championship

Head of Delegation: Martin Chikwana

Coach: Philip Tshuma

Captain: Rasheed Mohammed

Keegan Shutt

Clifford Sibanda

Zimbabwean team for All Africa Golf Team Champs

Head of Delegation: Martin Chikwana

Captain: Keegan Shutt

Munashe Ndaruza

Clive Muchenje

Tanaka Chatora

