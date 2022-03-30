Mohammed wins Matabeleland Amateur Golf tournament

Mehluli Sibanda,Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE based golfer; Rasheed Mohammed won the championship at the Matabeleland Amateur Golf tournament that was held at Harry Allen Golf Club over the weekend.

This was a collaboration between Harry Allen Golf Club, Matabeleland Golf Club and Zimbabwe Golf Association.

According to Harry Allen Golf Club captain, Vusumuzi Sinyoka, the tournament was a huge success and attracted 76 golfers from all over the country. The players were placed into four divisions, namely the Championship, A, B and C divisions.

“The winner of the Championship is Rasheed Mohammed who was defending the position. This tournament is an Order of Merit competition, with points counting for the Africa Zone six Championship that will be held in Angola.

“The course was in good condition and the president of ZGA thanked the chairman, Victor Rakabopa and his team for the sterling work that has been done on the course over the years. Harry Allen is a championship golf venue,’’ Sinyoka.

He invited all golfers who took part in the event to drop in and enjoy playing at Harry Allen whenever they are in Bulawayo since the club ambience is also great.

Sinyoka indicated that positive feedback about the tournament, the organising, the hosting and the golfing standards was received from the participants. The club staff and its support structures took the credit for the successful hosting of this enormous event, which means Harry Allen will continue hosting other golfing events and tournaments, and this is a turnaround for the Club. – @Mdawini_29