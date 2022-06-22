Moor edging closer to representing Ireland

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricket player, Peter Moor is edging closer to representing Ireland after he was named in a squad of 12 players that is in England for a four-day red-ball match against Gloucestershire 2nd XI in Bristol that started on Monday and concludes on Thursday.

The match taking place at Bristol Cricket Club is the first of three such red-ball tours planned during the Irish summer and forms part of Ireland’s preparations for its return Test cricket.

Moor (31) played eight Tests, 49 One Day Internationals and 21 Twenty20 Internationals for Zimbabwe from 2014 until 2019. In April last year, Moor rejected a contract extension from ZC, signed a contract to play for Munster Reds in Ireland’s inter provincial competition.

Ireland are playing one Test against Bangladesh when they tour the Asian country in September/October

Moor, whose last international match for Zimbabwe was in October 2019 when he was Player of the Match in T20I against Singapore is eligible to play Ireland from October this year, which should see him being fielded by the Irish against Bangladesh as soon as he becomes authorised to represent them. He is already a holder of an Irish passport.

