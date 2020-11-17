More Covid-19 cases recorded

More Covid-19 cases recorded A month later Chinese epidemiologists had identified a pneumonia related disease of which the cause remained unknown.

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Monday recorded 68 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 8 897 cases, but there were no deaths recorded and fatalities remain at 257.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the 68 cases were from local transmissions. A total of 848 PCR tests were done and the positivity rate as of Monday was eight percent.

“At least 20 new recoveries were reported. The National Recovery Rate stands at 92.1 percent and active cases go up to 524 on Monday. As of 16 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8 897 cases, 8 116 recoveries and 257 deaths,” the Ministry said.

Harare remains the leading province with 3339 cases while Bulawayo has 1821.

