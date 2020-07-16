More ex-convicts deported from SA

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

SOUTH Africa has deported more Zimbabweans who had been arrested for various crimes in the neighbouring country.

The latest group of ex-convicts is in addition to the 129 that were deported in July.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the latest developments on his Twitter account on Wednesday where he revealed that Zimbabwean authorities will put in place stiffer security measures to ensure that these did not abscond.

“Today (Wednesday), Beitbridge received ex-convicts who have been deported. All efforts are being deployed to guard against them absconding,” wrote Mr Mangwana.

Last month the total number of deportees from South Africa stood at 800 since the beginning of April. The first group of 527 arrived in the country in a convoy of 11 buses in May and these were mostly from Gauteng province.

Beitbridge, has of late recorded an increase in the number of returnees escaping from the National Social Security (NSSA) Hotel which Government is using as a quarantine and isolation centre for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.

Last Friday, 14 people escaped, while three others absconded on Saturday.

Escaping from quarantine or entering the country through illegal crossing points have been cited as some of the factors that increase the spread of Covid-19.

People have been urged to report anyone in their community who escaped from a quarantine facility.