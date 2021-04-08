More local teams resume training, Bosso, DeMbare yet to start fine tuning

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE Premier Soccer League teams have resumed training while the giants of Zimbabwean football, Highlands as well as Dynamos are still yet to restart.

Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn, Caps United, FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars are some of those who have met the requirements for training resumption. Local teams meet the cost of coronavurus tests before they start training in preparation for resumption of domestic football next month.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has undertaken to provide assistance when domestic football does make a return next month. Zifa will cover referees’ fees among other expenses using funds set aside from the Fifa and Confederation of African Football Covid-19 relief funds.

Last year, the national association received a total of US$1,8 million in Covid-19 relief funds, $1,5 million came from Fifa and $300 000 from the Caf. Of the $1,5 from Fifa, US$500 000 was specifically for women’s football.

Highlanders and Dynamos, who are meant to clash in the President’s Independence Trophy on 18 April, are still to hit the ground running as they have not yet conducted tests required for them to resume training. That should be cause of concern for Mandla Mpofu and Tonderai Ndiraya as time is running out for them to prepare their players for the match since they have been inactive for a long time.

