More science needed in football talent identification Inbox

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

WHILE talent identification has over the years changed from coaches using their eye to select players to the use of science in measuring various metrics, the local football landscape has remained largely employing the former.

Use of sports science in local football is rare, with only fitness coaches being recently drafted into technical departments of clubs.

Coaching instructor, Gibson Homela said he was not aware of any talent identification processes employed locally and felt it is something that has been overlooked over the years.

“As a coaching instructor, I am yet to come across systematic talent identification within our local game.

“I think our coaches have used the old model of looking at players where you see one playing but do not use scientific metrics. This leaves out a lot of players who have the potential to develop further and only those who exhibit skill are enlisted,” he said.

Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede said there is still over reliance on detection rather than talent identification.

He said there was low reliance on science with coaching courses not having content related to systematic talent identification.

“At the moment there is low reliance on science but the revived courses are set to address that.

“There is little if any use of anthropometric data which should be highly used particularly for youth football,” he said.

Mutekede said the gap is expected to be bridged by sports scientists although there are few clubs, if any that have employed sports scientists as part of their technical departments.

He said there was also a high chance of players with potential not being incorporated into the sport as only those who have shown interest in the game are looked at.

“There have been efforts to improve the courses particularly with Caf C which focuses on youth football where talent identification and development is part of the main courses,” said Mutekede.

Former Highlanders manager, Lawrence “Lofty” Phiri said the focus on talent identification during their time was premised on watching players in the pitch and selecting those that exhibited skillfulness.

And little has changed.

Phiri said for the most part they relied on youth clubs where there were a lot of activities that young people would take part in.

He said while they did not employ any scientific methods, players would be watched over a period with those showing talent in the game being drafted into the squads.

Phiri said they managed to unearth quality players over a period of time.

“The network of youth clubs was effective as a hunting ground for players. We would work with officers based in the various clubs and would assist us identify any player that crops up. We would obviously make a follow up.

“Youth clubs such as Thabiso, Mzilikazi, Inyathi, Luveve and Indlovu provided with a set up that allowed easy access to players.

“It was not comprehensive but managed to give us the right quality of players,” he said.