More than 35 000 expected for Independence celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MORE than 35 000 people are expected to attend this year’s Independence Celebrations set for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo next month.

This year’s celebrations will be the first time since 1980 outside the capital, Harare after President Mnangagwa declared that this is in recognition of the role the country’s second largest city played in the liberation war history.

In a letter to request the use of Barbourfields stadium as the venue for the main celebrations, Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Judith Ncube revealed that they were targeting over 35 000 people inclusive of regional and international leaders.

“Bulawayo Metropolitan Province will this year be hosting the national 40th Independence celebrations, with the Presidium in attendance. More than 35 000 people are expected to attend this year’s celebrations on 18 April 2020.

“Your office has always supported us in providing a venue for our previous celebrations. May I take this opportunity to thank you for such tremendous support. In view of this, we once more appeal to your good office for the use of Barbourfields for the national celebrations, this is in view of the number of people that are expected to be attending this year’s celebrations, which will be national in nature, a deviation from the previous years,” reads part of the letter.

Minister Ncube further noted that her office, working with the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial State occasions committee, wanted this year’s celebrations to be memorable as the country celebrated its 40-year milestone.

Responding to the Minister’s request, the local authority through its director of housing and community affairs, Mr Dictor Khumalo gave the green light for the use of the stadium at no cost.

Last week the local authority said it was ready to play host to the country's 40th Independence celebrations, assuring organisers of continuous water connectivity at the venue during the festivities.