More than 500 families get Christmas goodies

The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Solomon Mguni receives a hamper from Tendy Three Investments T/A TTI Parking Solutions’ managing director, Mr Bongani Nyathi at the Large City Hall

Simba Jemwa and Brighton Moyo, Sunday News Reporters

MORE than 500 families on Thursday received Christmas goodies from Bulawayo City Council’s parking technology contractor, Tendy Three Investments (TTI), amid a subdued Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund this year with most corporates having been affected by Covid-19.

TTI distributed groceries worth a combined total of US$30 000 to the less privileged across the city.

The distribution of packages and cash vouchers offered relief to recipients, many of whom do not have an income.

The beneficiaries included the elderly whose pensions have been eroded by rising prices, disabled and child-headed families.

Each of the 500 beneficiaries received a hamper comprising 10kg mealie meal, 2 litres cooking oil, 2kg self-raising flour, 2kg brown sugar, 2kg sugar beans, 1kg salt, 1kg green bar soap, 1kg soya chunks, 500g tea leaves, 1 loaf of bread, 500g mixed fruit jam, one head of cabbage and 2kg rice. The beneficiaries also received a US$20 cash voucher each.

Beneficiaries turned out at five venues in the high-density suburbs of Mzilikazi, Lobengula, Tshabalala, Pumula and Mpopoma after having been identified through the municipality’s Housing and Community Services (Social Workers Section).

Before the TTI team left for the five distribution centres, they were seen off by the Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Solomon Mguni at the Large City Hall which served as the centre for the distribution.

In a brief speech, the Mayor thanked the company for bringing Christmas cheer to Bulawayo’s less privileged given the depressed Mayor’s Cheer Fund this year.

“This year the Mayor’s Cheer Fund was not as adequately funded as it normally is and we were only able to assist 1 000 families and 12 homes.

Most corporates have been struggling over the last two years due to Covid-19 induced challenges and as such their ability to contribute towards the Cheer Fund was a little muted,” Clr Mguni said.

“As a council we are therefore grateful that an extra 500 households have bene assisted by our partner TTI and we want to thank them for this very kind gesture. TTI has come in and bridged what was a very large gap that the Cheer Fund was unable to fill.”

TTI managing director, Mr Bongani Nyathi said his company approached the Housing and Community Services (Social Workers Section) for a list of beneficiaries to ensure only deserving households would be assisted.

Mr Nyathi said having gone into partnership with the Bulawayo City Council in July last year, it was part of their social corporate responsibility to assist the Mayor’s Cheer Fund and provide a little cheer to struggling households.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude at TTI’s benevolence.

“We thank TTI for this kind gesture.

Ever since I became handicapped as a result of a car accident, I have been having trouble supporting my family.

Over the last 10 months, life for me and my family has not been easy,” said 49-year-old Mr Bambanani Mloyi from Mzilikazi who lives with his wife and five children.

Samukeliso Tshuma (11) from Njube Suburb who is handicapped and uses a wheelchair was accompanied by father his Mr Nhlanhla Tshuma who has eye problems and is the breadwinner for the family.

“We are very grateful for this gift of groceries and money that we have just received from TTI.

The things we received will be of great assistance because I have an eyesight problem so it becomes a challenge to secure even ‘piece jobs’ to feed and take care of the family,” said Mr Tshuma.

Mr David Moyo (84) from Old Lobengula lives with his elderly wife and grandchildren.

He told Sunday News that the donation revived hope in him as well as “belief that there are still some kind hearted people in the world who care about the wellbeing of others.”

He urged the company’s representatives to keep on helping others.

TTI entered into a Government-approved private-public partnership with the Bulawayo City Council to develop a vehicle city management system.

According to the terms of the agreement, the city would be getting 30 percent of the revenue while TTI will get 70 pecent and will see 7 200 parking bays in the city centre recorded through the new system.