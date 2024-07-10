More than 60k metric tonnes of grain distributed to food-insecure people  … as first quarter distribution blitz comes to an end

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 62 796.84 metric tonnes of grain have been distributed to vulnerable and food-insecure people across the country’s eight provinces since the launch of the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy in May.

The Government is now seized with modalities for the next phase as it works to ensure the vulnerable communities are food secure.

According to a Cabinet briefing presented on Tuesday by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, it was noted from the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka that all the eight rural provinces have benefited from the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy where a total of 62 796.84 metric tonnes have been distributed while those in urban areas benefited from Urban Transfer Programme.

He said the first quarter distribution blitz was ending this month.

“The first three months’ distribution blitz which started in May 2024 is coming to an end this month, July 2024. Accordingly, modalities for the second phase, August to October 2024 are being worked out. These include the grain movement plan, urban cash distribution plan, and mobilisation of more financial resources for the three months’ distribution,” he said.

“As at 2 July 2024, a cumulative 62 796.84 metric tonnes of grain had been distributed to vulnerable and food-insecure people across the country’s provinces.”

He said Masvingo Province received the lion’s share of 12 246.18 metric tonnes followed by Midlands with 10 104.95 and Manicaland with 9 050.20 metric tonnes.

Mashonaland West received 7 919.99 metric tonnes while Mashonaland Central got 7 844.61 metric tonnes and Mashonaland East 6 207.03 metric tonnes.

Matabeleland South received 5 201.15 metric tonnes and Matabeleland North got 4 248.39 metric tonnes of grain.

Dr Muswere said a total of 3 397.33 metric tonnes was collected to date by Chiefs across all provinces under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala Senkosi Strategic Grain Reserve Distribution Programme while District Development Coordinators have been mandated to coordinate all activities for the impending Public Works Programme.”