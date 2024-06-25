More touts arraigned as police crackdown deepens

As the authorities press on with a campaign to root out touting at bus termini, a total of 87 touts were arraigned at the Harare Magistrates Court last week for contravening the Road Motor Transportation Act.

They were nabbed under the police’s ‘No to Touts’ operation, which seeks to clear bus termini of illegal activities, such as aggressive soliciting for passengers, mostly perpetrated by touts.

Their activities, which include stealing, have caused a public outcry nationwide, and forced authorities to crackdown on the touts.

The latest arrests and arraignment brings to 234 the number of touts nabbed in Harare.

Upon pleading guilty, the 87 touts were each sentenced to a fine of

USD30, as well as a three-month suspended sentence for two years, serving as a strong deterrent measure.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, a 15-year-old male juvenile was convicted at Mutare agistrates court of attempted rape, and received a suspended sentence.

The incident occurred on June 6th when the victim, a two-year-old girl, was playing in the backyard while her mother was nearby. The accused was found wiping semen from the child’s buttocks, with his clothes also soiled.

The girl’s mother immediately reported the incident to the police, leading to the teen’s arrest.

The court opted for a 5-year suspended term, providing the teenager an opportunity to reform his behavior through counseling, community service, and close supervision.

New Ziana