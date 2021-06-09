More vaccines expected next week

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is expected to take delivery of 500 000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines by next week as the country pushes to reach its herd immunity.

In recent weeks the country has experienced an increased uptake of the vaccine which has seen authorities redistributing existing stocks top ensure that people get their second doses.

Last month the Bulawayo City Council health services department had to get additional supplies from Midlands as doses in the city ran out owing to the increased demand.

Speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Mrs Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the country expected the 500 000 doses by 15 June.

“The public is advised that efforts to ensure the availability of doses continue as a matter of priority. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is redistributing existing stocks to ensure availability of the second dose. A batch of 500 000 doses of vaccine is expected in the country by 15 June, 2021,” said the Minister.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at Tuesday, a total of 689 397 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines and 389 412 had got their second dose across the country.

World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently urged countries to ensure that 10 percent of their population has received vaccination against Covid-19 by September. Dr Ghebreyesus called for a “massive push to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September.”