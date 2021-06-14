Morgenster Teachers College put under quarantine

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo correspondent

Morgenster Teachers College in Masvingo District has been put under quarantine following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded at the institution.

The Reformed Church run institution has recorded 63 cases in the past two days in which the index case comes from Kwekwe district where the Indian variant was recorded.

Masvingo Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce Spokesperson Mr Rogers Irimayi confirmed the outbreak at the institution and said that it has already been put under quarantine.

He has urged all the stakeholders in the province to activate their campaigns and ensure that the residents are aware of the impending danger.

“We are kindly requesting all stakeholders to activate your awareness campaigns machineries. It’s no longer the same, the situation now requires our double efforts to ensure citizens are aware of the danger we are now in.”

“This is getting serious by the day and if we stand aside and look the whole nation will together with us and our families. The index case at Morgenster teachers College comes from Kwekwe. That alone might mean a lot given the fact that there is a lockdown there in Kwekwe after the Indian variant was discovered in that town,” he said.

The province as at 13 June had recorded 128 active cases.