Mountaineers hand Southern Rocks first Pro50 Championship defeat

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME fine bowling by the Mountaineers bowlers saw them inflict the first defeat, by eight wickets on table topping Southern Rocks in the Pro50 Championship domestic cricket competition at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Rocks were bowled out fir 131 in 37 overs after they won the toss and chose to bat, their highest run scorer being William Mashinge with 41 off 61 deliveries. Pace bowler, Tendai Chatara picked up three wickets for 43 runs while there were two wickets each for the spin bowling duo of Tony Munyonga and Wellington Masakadza.

In their run chase, Mountaineers only lost two wickets before they cantered to victory with 167 balls remaining. Ben Compton top scored with 45, his fellow opener Kevin Kasuza was second best with 43 while Kudzai Sauramba finished things off with an unbeaten 31 runs.

Despite the loss, Rocks are certain to make it to next Tuesday’s final at Harare Sports Club as they have 65 points. Mountaineers, with two more matches to go have 40 and can only pick up a maximum of 20 points in those fixtures to finish on 60.

Across the city at Takashinga Cricket Club, Eagles defeated Rhinos by 5 runs to pick up their third win of the season and remain third on 35 points.

Eagles posted 261 runs in 46.4 overs, Kudzai Maunze the highest run scorer on 87 while Tinotenda Mutombodzi was second best on 71.

Rhinos, who are still winless in the six matches they have played could only manage 236/8 in 50 overs, Nyasha Mayavo with the highest contribution of 86 not out while Ryan Burl made 56.

Next up, Eagles have back-to-back matches against Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club on Thursday and Saturday while on the same days, Tuskers go up against Rhinos at Old Hararians Sports Club.

