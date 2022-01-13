Mountaineers through to Pro50 Championship final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MOUNTAINEERS have booked their place in the 2021/22 season’s Pro50 Championship domestic cricket competition final after they defeated Alliance Health Eagles by 40 runs at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

The start of the match had to be delayed until the field had dried out after the heavy rain overnight, and the contest had to be reduced to 40 overs per side.

Mountaineers were bowled out for 227 in 39.3 overs, with the highest score being 110 runs coming from Ben Compton. Eagles in response crumbled for 187 in 37.1 overs, their best score coming from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe who scored 39 runs.

Pace bowler, Victor Nyauchi had 3/21, Kevin Kasuza picked up 2/14 and John Masara finished with 2/28.

Mountaineers will face the table topping Southern Rocks in the Pro50 Championship final on a date yet to be confirmed, but first they have to complete the round-robin stage on Friday by again taking on Eagles who themselves will be eager to finish off their List A campaign on a high.

The two matches between Eagles and Mountaineers could not be played last month after both teams recorded Covid-19 cases, which led to the postponement of the fixtures. [email protected]_29