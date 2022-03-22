Moyo appointed new Bosso CEO, Joel Luphahla bounces back as assistant coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have appointed Ronald Moyo as the new chief executive officer while former Bosso player, Joel Luphahla is back at the club as an assistant coach.

In a statement to Bosso members released today (Tuesday), Highlanders executive committee secretary, Morgen “Gazza” Dube said after a long search, they had settled for the young Moyo as the new CEO, to take over a position that fell vacant at the end of last year when Nhlanhla Dube’s contract expired. Moyo has been acting CEO since October last year.

“After a long search that followed adverts for the vacant CEO position, we have managed to fill in the slot. After going through a rigorous exercise of screening and looking at a number of club immediate and long term needs we were indeed convinced that from all the best men we had at our disposal one had to take the crown. All your concerns about not downgrading the club with an average pro have been taken care of in the water tight and thorough process.

“I hereby take this opportunity to appeal to your unquestionable support to this great institution by accepting, respecting and supporting this choice and decision in that regard. Ronald Moyo has been identified, chosen and appointed the substantive Highlanders Football Club Chief Executive Officer. He will officially assume office on the 1st April (not a fool’s joke) 2022 though he is and has been acting in that capacity. Ikhethwa ematholeni,’’ said Dube.

Dube also confirmed the return of Luphahla to Bosso. He also stated that the executive committee is behind the Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu led technical team to carry out its mandate of winning the championship. Highlanders are nine points from log leaders Chicken Inn. Luphahla on Monday parted ways with Zifa Northern Region club, Golden Eagles.

“Following a recent rise on the team’s performance your executive committee has reviewed the works of the Mandla Mpofu staff. We have resolved to support the coaches and allow them to carry their mandate of competing for the ultimate price in the league. Following their request to beef up the bench and have a full complement Joel Luphahla has been brought in as the second assistant coach. We humbly urge the Highlanders family to support the technical team in all ways possible to help the club attain the intended goal,’’ Dube said.

On the Pan African Champions League, Dube stated “Contrary to fears that clubs around Africa have been selected to play in this League and ours not amongst them. We have engaged clarity from the football authorities on the selection process and how Highlanders has been ‘left’ out. I would like to assure the Highlanders family that as much as it is very true that there is indeed such a League being planned there is no club that has been selected. Caf will come up with the criteria that will be used to select clubs and only those clubs that will meet that criteria will be selected. The criteria will be made public in all possible platforms including Caf website. We are amongst Africa’s Elite.”

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29