Moyo twins part ways with Chippa United

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis have parted ways with South African Premiership side, Chippa United after just one season.

An announcement by the Eastern Cape based club on Monday said they had agreed with the Zimbabwean duo to have their contracts terminated. The Moyo twins are part of the 15 players who have left Chippa United.

“Following meetings with the players, mutual agreements were reached to terminate the contracts of Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lehlohonolo Masalesa, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala,’’ read part of the statement released by Chippa United.

The Zimbabwean defensive duo joined the Chili Boys in July last year from FC Platinum after undergoing trials. Before that, the duo had won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title twice in a row with FC Platinum, who went on to be crowned champions again last year without the two.

Chippa barely avoided being demoted last season and have now made wholesale changes as coach Lehlohonolo Seema looks to take charge of his first pre-season. Seema was the fifth coach to take charge of Chippa United in just one season. He replaced Rulani Mokwena while Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis and Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza were the others who occupied the post last season.

