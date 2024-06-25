MP mourns Binga bus accident victims

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

MEMBER Of Parliament for Binga North, Cde Chineka Muchimba has sent a message of condolence to the families of the three learners who died in an accident in Binga last Friday, when a speeding bus ran them over while they were cycling.

Cde Muchimba visited the bereaved families where he addressed mourners who gathered to pay their respects to the departed youths.

He called on the bus company to take responsibility for their driver’s reckless behaviour, which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

Cde Muchimba said while the community appreciates the bus company’s service to the Binga community, the continued negligence of drivers is unacceptable and has claimed the lives of many people in the same community.

The accident occurred on the evening of June 21, 2024, at approximately 7pm along the Cross Dete-Binga road, claiming the lives of the three students.

“The victims, who were all riding on a single bicycle from Siachilaba business centre, were fatally struck by a speeding Stallion Cruise bus at the 60-kilometre peg in Bunsiwa, Siachilaba. One of the victims was an Advanced Level student at Sianzyundu Secondary School, where his father serves as the headmaster,” he said.

Cde Muchimba said this incident is a reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving, as it was noted that the same bus company had also been involved in a fatal accident along the Binga-Siabuwa road at Masumu Bridge the previous year.

The MP was accompanied by Matabeleland North Zanu-PF leadership, Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly members, Provincial Members, and the Provincial Youth Chairperson among others.

