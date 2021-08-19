Mpilo doctors get furniture

Mpilo hospital acting Clinical Director Mr Francis Chiwora have a feel of the bed that was donated by Teecherz Furniture to Mpilo fire victim doctors. From left are Techeerz Furniture Bulawayo Centre branch sales driver Mr Tonderai Nguwaya, Techeerz Furniture Bulawayo Centre branch Manager Mr Wellington Gaadzikwa, Mpilo hospital Director of Operations Mr Joel Charangwa, Doctor Misheck Ruwende and Public Relations Officer Matron Sanelisiwe Nyamambi

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

HEALTH workers at Mpilo Hospital, who three months ago had their property razed in a fire that engulfed their hostels, last week got a donation of beds from a local furniture company.

Teecherz Home and Office in collaboration with its partners KDV bedding and Restapedic bedding donated 20 beds to the fire victims at the hospital. Speaking at the donation, Teecherz Bulawayo Centre branch manager Mr Wellington Gaadzikwa said the donation was the company’s response to the brutal incident that saw the doctors losing their entire properties and essential documents.

“Teecherz Home and Office is very proud of its continuing support for Mpilo Hospital, taking special recognition that the hospital and most of its staff are our dedicated clients,” he said.

The donation was valued at over $500 000. A total of 39 doctors lost property worth US$500 000. They also lost identity documents and academic certificates. Various stakeholders inclusive of the government have since tragic incident made donations to the victims. The doctors’ representative, Dr Misheck Ruhende who is one of the victims expressed gratitude for the support rendered by Teecherz.

“After the fire incident we have got tremendous support from various stakeholders and we really appreciate what Teecherz has done for us along with other companies and the Government,” he said.