Mpofu, Chidziva qualify for Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge

24 Apr, 2023 - 09:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Mpofu, Chidziva qualify for Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge Isaac Mpofu (left) and Blessmore Chidziva

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

LONG distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Blessmore Chidziva have qualified for the Coca-Cola Four Minute Mile Challenge final following a qualifier at White City Stadium on Monday morning.

The challenge has a pre-requisite time of 4 minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final.

Mpofu managed a time of four minutes 23, 58 seconds while Chidziva clocked four minutes 24, 72 seconds.

The qualification of the two athletes means the total number of qualified athletes now stands at 14.

Another qualifier is scheduled for the same venue later in the day where the likes of defending champion Wellington Varevi and members from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will take to the track.

 It is unlikely the number of qualifying athletes will surpass 20 meaning semi-finals will be foregone and athletes will go straight into the final at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Main Arena on Saturday.
