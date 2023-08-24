Mpofu juggles soccer career and education

ELVIS Mpofu has had to balance a football and academics career and describes both as challenging.

The 20-year-old spent the whole of last season at Namibian Second Division side United Stars Football Club and played six matches in which he managed to get two assists.

“I love challenges, when the opportunity to play football outside the country arose, it was a no brainer to turn it down, I am grateful for the coaches and the players for their warm reception in their country,” Mpofu said.

Apart from football the hardworking central defender was a pupil. He was a Maranatha Ordinary Level student and managed to excel in his studies.

“It is not easy to balance football in particular and academics. I take one thing at a time and at the moment I am focusing on my football career. I will return to my academics which I wish to pursue until the very last educational stage, when I will be stable,” Mpofu said.

With such talent and dedication, any club that would go for his signature would have gained talent and guaranteed more years of service considering the young defender’s age. He is currently unattached since leaving the Namibian side and will hope to return soon to football action.