MPOSA Stuns Highlanders Royals in league debut

Media Mpofu

IN a shocking turn of events, newbies Mpopoma Sports Academy (Mposa) conquered Highlanders Royals in a 2-1 victory in their inaugural match played at Bulawayo Chiefs VIllage on Saturday.

MPOSA first goal of the match came in the sixth minute, courtesy of Sandra Mhlanga.

Blessed Gumede doubled MPOSA’s lead with clinical finish just before halftime.

Highlanders Royals keeper Unathi Moyo shined with heroic saves to keep her team in the fight.

Highlanders Royals rallied late, scoring in the 78th minute but could not claw back the deficit.

Evans Netha, who is the head coach for MPOSA, said that they were anticipating a bigger win and they are working very hard as they are expecting intense competition with the league set to go a gear on.

“What is important now is three points, we need to grind points as we are going to get tougher games as we progress,” said Netha

MPOSA will look to build on this momentum as they face off against another tough opponent in their next match.

With their confidence boosted, they will be eager to prove that this result was no fluke.

One thing is certain, MPOSA has arrived, and they’re here to stay.