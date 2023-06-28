Ms Sowa scoops Matabeleland businesswoman of the year award 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid founder and director, Ms Quinn Sowa recently scooped businesswoman of the year award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Annual Business Awards.

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid a new kid on the block which was launched last year in November came about as a Zimbabwean who was based in the United Kingdom (UK) heeded to the Second Republic’s call to invest back home in a bid to ensure the country reaches an upper middle economy by 2030.

Establishing a medical aid, Ms Sowa who had lived in the UK for over 22 years and has 15 years of experience as a psychiatrist nurse and psychology, said her goal was to ensure healthcare needs of citizens are taken care of.

The awards saw more than 40 companies and 16 businesspersons from the Matabeleland region scoop prizes at the annual regional awards ceremony.

While they were meant to honour businesses and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the economy in 2022.

There were prizes for the 20 different categories and winners walked away with certificates and shields.

While Ms Sowa was the winners in the businesswoman of the year category, the runners-up were Dr Annah Muleya of Lanaheil Investments and Victoria Gazi of Samson Bricks.

Commenting on her accolade, she said: “I feel proud and honoured that my efforts are being recognised. Surely, I am a testimony that Diasporans must take heed to President Mnangagwa’s call to come and invest home. Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid is premised on making health care available to everyone despite their employment status.”

Ms Sowa said their goal was to take healthcare to another level with the opening of a hospital in the pipeline.

She said the hospital will have dialysis centre, while she urged all those in the diaspora to take heed and invest back into the country for the economy growth.

Meanwhile, The Second Republic has continued to stress the importance of the diaspora community’s contribution towards Zimbabwe’s current development agenda.

The country has a strong skilled and unskilled diaspora population largely in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

In South Africa, there are an estimated 1 million Zimbabweans, the United States has an estimated 30 000 to 50 000, the United Kingdom some 128 000 and Ireland 5 348.

n a previous interview, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube said the Second Republic under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa will always support and welcome the good initiatives and investments that the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe in the diaspora bring home.

She said the Government was placing great emphasis on the investment and development of various sectors, in line with the President’s philosophy, ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/ Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’

“If as people of Zimbabwe we do not make efforts to build our country for the better, no one will come and do it for us. President Mnangagwa has now and again made a clarion call that, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business.’ This is a call that seeks to re-engage and cement relations and pursue a reform agenda that will attain Vision 2030.As such, the President has made investing in Zimbabwe lucrative.”