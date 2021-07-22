MSD advises of cold weather

Harare Bureau

The Meteorological Services Department has warned of a cold weather spell countrywide from tomorrow until Monday next week.

In an advisory this morning the MSD said temperatures were expected to drop to between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

No record-breaking low temperatures are however anticipated.

The public has been urged to keep warm and ensure vulnerable members of society such as the young, elderly and ill are adequately dressed and if possible stay indoors.

“Watch out for cold feel even in areas where they will be sunshine, invisible ground frost termed Black Frost which affects some crops tomorrow morning and wind gusts with a predominantly south-westerly airflow and later turns south-easterly.

“The public should keep warm. The use of brazier or open fire to keep warm should be done in a well-ventilated room to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning,” said the MSD.

The department urged people to consult local certified health practitioners for better advice on respiratory-related illnesses such as dry coughs, colds, flus and asthma.

“Employ frost mitigation measures that suit your particular crop and area. Seek advice from your local Agritex officer for better information, “said the MSD.