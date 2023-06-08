Msiz’kay’s dream home…a song, prayer away

Sibongile Ndiweni, Sunday Life Reporter

IN an achievement that seems to be a dream of many, 2022 BAA award winner musician Msiz’kay has said all is set for his fundraising concert themed #Indlu’kaMrapper Campaign Concert which he will be hosting tomorrow on the 9th of June at The Oasis Creators’ Hub in the city of kings.

Sharing the stage with him will be some of the local artists as they help make his dream a success and show the public that talent, passion and hard work does pay off. The artists are Amany, CTL, Indigo Saint, Luchi Shiki, Luminous, Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7, Noluntu J, Zimbiyana Jones, DJ Fritz, and DJ Crazy Dee.

Speaking to Sunday Life, the musician said he is well pleased with the way people have come through to purchase the tickets for the concert and that at this point he is only a few hours towards building his dream home a success.

“I’m truly excited about hosting the event tomorrow and I do hope that everything goes according to plan as it took me months to prepare for this great concert. The people should come prepared to enjoy as we have also prepared to deliver nothing but the best to them,” he added.

Msiz’kay is aiming at raising an amount of US$30 000 at the concert tomorrow which he will use to buy the building material for his residential stand situated at the Emganwini suburb.

The life changing award that he got at the RBAAs sixth edition held at the Large City Hall on 24 December last year, is something that only a few young artistes can boast of. TCI International which is guided by their vision “help change people’s lives,” donated the fully serviced residential stand which is situated in Emganwini and was awarded to the winner under the People’s Choice category.