Msongelwa, author inspired by the struggle of the youths

Samantha Munyurwa, Sunday Life Reporter

HISTORY teacher Manners Msongelwa has released two novels meant to empower school children.

The books, Towards your Destiny and The Right Steps are aimed at high school students. Msongelwa (43), who is a high school teacher in Kwekwe, said he was inspired by challenges that learners face, especially on drug abuse and child marriages. His works therefore help leaners on how to avoid such pitfalls.

“Conscious of the challenges that have soiled our society, observing how many youths have plunged into drug abuse and how many children find themselves married whilst minors, I was inspired into authoring these books. The novel, The Right Steps,inspire learners to work hard at school and excel in their school work and the second novel is about guiding the learners towards their Destiny,” he said.

He is also working on some history textbooks focusing on Zimbabwean history. He gives credit to Arthur Marara for influencing his works.

“The novels have imparted positively to the learners and most of my works are also on YouTube.”

He holds a Diploma in Education and Bachelor in Education Degree in History and is the president of the History Teachers Association of Zimbabwe as well as the History Teachers and Lecturers Association of Africa.