MSU Enforces a Compulsory Vaccination

Sunday News Reporter

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) has enforced a compulsory vaccination policy for all returning students on campus following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a notice, MSU Deputy Registrar – Academic Affairs, Mr Kudzaishe Mudzingwa said it is now a requirement that all students be fully vaccinated.

“Please note that it is now a requirement for all students reporting to campus for face to face tuition to have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and to provide proof of vaccination as a condition for entry into campus,” said Mr Mudzingwa.

Mr Mudzingwa said unvaccinated students will be expected to take a Covid-19 PCR test twice a week.

“Students who are not vaccinated will be expected to undergo a valid Covid-19 PCR test and provide proof of a valid PCR negative test certificate twice per week during the duration of the face to face tuition,” he said.