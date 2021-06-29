MSU suspends face to face lectures

Melinda Ncube and Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporters

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) in Gweru and Zvishavane has suspended face to face lectures after a number of students tested positive to Covid-19 on arrival at the institution.

The university will however proceed with online lessons.

In a statement, the university advised all its stakeholders that the suspension of face-to-face lectures at Gweru and Zvishavane Campus begin on Wednesday 30 June 2021.

“This is part of preventative measures and coordinated efforts are being taken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, meanwhile, online classes will be scheduled and the university will also continue to offer electronic Library Services,” reads the statement.

In a telephone interview, the Midlands State University Public Relations Officer Ms Mirirai Mawere urged students to partake and participate in their online lessons as per the administration instructions along with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

“I cannot disclose information concerning the number of students that have tested positive as of yet but what we have done as an institution to curb the spread of the virus is that we have resorted to online learning as against face-to-face lectures. Students will only come to school for their examination at the end of July,” said Ms Mawere.

With the surging of Covid-19 cases in the country, members of the public have been advised to implement the WHO guidelines as well as the Governments regulatory measures to avoid the spreading of the virus which includes maintaining social distancing, frequently hand sanitising and proper wearing of masks.