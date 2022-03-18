Mtekede extends lead after Day Two of Maxi Open

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

IGNATIUS Mtekede is still in the lead at the Maxi Golf Open at Bulawayo Golf Club after shooting 5 under in round two of the major.

Mtekede who is now based at BGC continued his incredible form hitting 67 on his way to a commanding 8 shot lead. The Maxi Open leader hit 6 birdies in this round to go 10 under after the first two days.

It was not all smooth sailing for Mtekede who bogeyed his first hole before two birdies in the front 9 and four in the back 9 extended his lead.

“The course has been good to me and after only one bogey in the front 9, I managed four birdies in the back 9 with no bogeys,” said a confident Mtekede.

South African, Ricky Handler is in the frame 8 shots behind Mtekede after two rounds of 72 on day one and 70 on day two.

Handler struggled with the par 5 holes but began his second round with two birdies but double bogeyed on 8th hole, birdied the 10th and 11th holes.

“It was a tough day with the wind, but I managed to stay patient and calm. I hope tomorrow I can scare Ignatius with a better game of golf. Tomorrow I am going after Ignatius for the win,” said Handler.

“This is my first time at Bulawayo Golf Club but it’s a fabulous course with a nice layout. A little tough though,” added Handler.

Nyasha Muyambo dropped away from the lead after shooting 74. His first round of 69 put him two shots behind Mtekede after the first round, but day two saw him fall to 9 shots behind the tournament leader.

BGC resident pro, Brian Gondo shot 73 in the second round leaving him 1 over after two rounds.

Leaderboard

J Kamalizeni 73; 79

B Gondo 70; 73

I Mketekede 67; 67

D Shoultz 75; 78

B Magaso 80; 84

T Mpofu 80; 72

P Sombreiro 70

D Sibanda 81; 83

S Krog 77; 75

T Makunde 78; 76

S Wemba 72; 72

T Charamba 80; 81

P Banda 75; 77

T Vundla 76; 76

N Milazi 78; 77

H Bauti 76; 74

M Kombai 83; 77

A Katembenuka 77

N Muyambo 69; 74

B Kulaisi 79; 83

L Chongono 85; 84

C Nguru 77; 77

J MacKenzie 85; 84

T Musemburi 80; 85

M Williams 77; 74

R Da Costa 74; 83

P Sambo 76; 75

R Cairns 76; 77

J Allard 73; 75

P Chidale 74; 77

D Elijah 72; 74

M Tsungo 86; 78

W Lake 76; 74

B Pantine 75; 76

C Mweniwao 79; 80

G Chibhle 75; 76

L Yadyo 73; 76

V Mapikianya 71

R Handler 72; 70

M Wettergreen 70; 74

S Simukai 75; 76

D Maposa 79; 80

T Masunga 73

R Saurombe 76; 74

S Murungweni 87; 80

R Chinoi 72; 76

V Kachepatsonga 73

L Gumisa 75; 75

S Katembenuka 72; 74

M Katembenuka 82; 76

