Mtekede in 2 shot lead at Arenel Maxi Open

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

VETERAN Ignatius Mtekede holds a slender two shot lead over Nyasha Muyambo after one round of the US$30 000 Arenel Maxi Open Tournament which is currently underway at the Bulawayo Golf Club.

The tournament kicked off yesterday with 51 pros going at it in the first tournament of the year in Bulawayo.

Mtekede beat light showers and windy conditions to shoot 67 that included two birdies while Muyambo finished the day on 3 under, two shots behind Mtekede.

Brian Gondo and Promise Sombreiro are tied for third after they both hit 70 to finish two under in the first round.

Mtekede teed off the 10th hole and managed to birdie this hole before he chipped onto the green on the 11th. He birdied the 16th and the 18th holes. His back nine was a solid display of golf dropping no shots or bogeying on all nine holes.

“I think I had a solid round of golf today and was able to tee off well enough to calm my nerves straight from my first drive off the tee. I told myself to avoid fighting the flag stick and concentrate on hitting center greens and it worked for me,” Mtekede told Sunday News Sport.

Mtekede hit the green on the 18th on his second shot before he putted for a birdie to close his first round.