Mthunzi steps down as Zifa Bulawayo board member in charge of development

LONG serving football administrator, Mkhululi Mthunzi has stepped down from his position as the Zimbabwe Football Association Bulawayo board member for development.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of the Zifa Bulawayo, Mthunzi cited a number of reasons for his resignation. Mthunzi was co-opted into the position at the end of last month.

“It is with a heavy heart that l have to tender my resignation as a board member development after working for two weeks. My co-option and my acceptance were influenced by the following despite the constitutionality crisis that l have to contend with,’’ read part of Mthunzi’s letter.

Mthunzi feels that his mission is accomplished as football is now being played in Bulawayo Metropolitan at all levels and he does not wish to be entangled in the fights going on in the Zifa Bulawayo.

“As an experienced administrator it will be folly for me to be entangled in the ongoing Bulawayo province fights and pending constitutional crisis that continue to haunt our province, it is my hope that these crises will be solved while our games are being played,’’ he said.

“I am happy that the mission and the task at hand has been accomplished in a short space of time, compliance officers training done, team registrations done, all junior teams under ,13,15, 17 and 21 are now playing, the same with the division two and three,’’ Mthunzi continued.

Mthunzi, who is also the FC Talen Vision general manager thanked the Zifa Bulawayo province congress for showing a lot of confidence in him during the extra general meeting, the Zifa Bulawayo province executive board members who supported him in his portfolio during his short stint as board member development. [email protected]_29