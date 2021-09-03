Mudimu starts for Warriors against Bafana Bafana

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CENTRAL defender, Alec Mudimu has made a recovery to start for Zimbabwe against South Africa in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium today (Friday).

Mudimu was a doubt for the match against Bafana Bafana after he picked up a knock on Thursday but has been declared fit to start at the heart of the Warriors defence where he is partnered by Onismor Bhasera.

Gilroy Chimwemwe and Divine Lunga complete the backline that is expected to provide cover for Talbert Shumba.

Marshall Munetsi, Thabani Kamusoko, skipper Knowledge Musona, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat, and Tinotenda Kadewere complete the Warriors starting lineup.

Starting lineup: Talbert Shumba, Divine Lunga, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Onismor Bhasera, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshal Munetsi, Knowledge Musona (captain), Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat, Tinotenda Kadewere

Substitutes: Washington Arubi, Farai Madhanaga, Martin Mapisa, Godknows Murwira, Kevin Moyo, Tafadzwa Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Jonah Fabisch, Ishmael Wadi, Silas Songani, William Stima, Perfect Chikwende

