Muduhwa back as Highlanders players undergo medical tests

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players on Tuesday underwent medical tests as Bosso intensify preparations for the start of the 2021 domestic football season.

Defender, Peter Muduhwa, who has just returned from Tanzania where he was on loan at Simba Sports Club was one of the players who had their readiness for the resumption of the domestic game tested medically by the club’s team doctor, Shepherd Khumalo. His return means Highlanders now have 19 officially contracted players, with the club still to conclude deals with some players still on coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu’s wish list.

Muduhwa was in January signed by Simba on a six months loan specifically for the Confederation of African Football Champions League but never kicked the ball in any of the club’s six group stage matches in which Simba recorded four wins, one draw and a single defeat as the Tanzanian champions finished on top in Group A and are heading to the tournament’s knock-out stage. His loan deal has since been terminated.

The Warriors defender was expected to join his Highlanders teammates for fine tuning at White City Stadium on Tuesday afternoon as they prepare to face their fierce rivals Dynamos in Sunday’s President’s Independence Trophy to be played at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso and DeMbare were some of the last teams to resume training, which means there will be fitness issues when the two giants of Zimbabwean football collide on Sunday. Highlanders only resumed training on Sunday after players, technical team, office staff as well as the executive committee members were tested for Covid-19 with no positive cases reported in the Bosso camp.

Dynamos restarted training on Saturday after players as well as technical team members got tested and vaccinated for Covid-19 on Friday.

