Muduhwa blow for Bosso against Caps United

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday with central defender Peter Muduhwa out through suspension.

Muduhwa has accumulated three yellow cards, which require that he sits out the match against troubled Makepekepe.

Joel Luphahla, the Highlanders assistant coach announced that Muduhwa was out of Sunday’s encounter.

“We have got one suspension this week, our centreback Peter (Muduhwa) is not going to be available but we are happy that we’ve got other players that are going to do the job,” said Luphahla.

The absence of Muduhwa is sure to be felt since Andrew Tandi is also out nursing a long term injury.

“Having to miss Peter at times, I believe that he is one of our strongest defenders, it was going to be better if Tandi (Andrew) was here but we don’t have Peter, we don’t have Tandi, but the players that we have we are very confident that they are going to lead us to victory,” Luphahla said.

Muduhwa’s absence should force Coach Baltemar Brito to push Andrew Mbeba from right back into a central defensive position with Crispen Ncube or Rahman Kutsanzira taking up his place on that side of defence.

