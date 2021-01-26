Muduhwa finally realises his dream as he signs for Simba Sports Club of Tanzania on loan from Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER years of trying to secure a move outside Zimbabwe, national team defender Peter Muduhwa has finally joined Simba Sports Club of Tanzania on a six months loan.

Muduhwa, who was with the senior men’s national team for the African Nations Championship in Cameroon flew straight to Tanzania from the West African country after Highlanders agreed to loan him to Simba for six months. Simba, who had initially wanted Muduhwa on a free loan eventually offered Highlanders US$8 000 compensation to have the central defender for six months, an offer accepted by the Bosso hierarchy on Saturday.

“We are glad to announce that Vice-Captain Peter Muduhwa has joined Tanzanian side Simba SC on a six months loan deal. We wish Muduhwa all the best in this new challenge,’’ said Highlanders.

Muduhwa put pen to paper on the six months deal with Simba on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the big family of national champions defender stump Peter Muduhwa (Master of Defence). The Lions welcome you with open arms and we believe you will do a great job for us in the Champions League and Simba Super Cup,’’ said Simba.

Since the East African country’s transfer window closed on 15 January, Muduhwa will only play for Simba in the Confederation of African Football Champions League. Simba are in the group stages of the tournament where they have been drawn to play against Al Ahly (Egypt), AS Vita (DR Congo) and El Merriekh (Sudan). If he impresses new Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, Muduhwa will play in all of Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s matches in the Caf Champions’ League group stage.

Muduhwa will head straight into action for his new club when they take part in the Simba Super Cup that will be graced by Sudanese giants Al-Hilal and TP Mazembe (DR Congo). The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

He joins his countryman Perfect Chikwende at Simba and is now the fifth Zimbabwean player playing in Tanzania. Bruce Kangwa, Never Tigere and Prince Dube are at Azam.

