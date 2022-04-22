Mugeri-Tiripano outstanding with bat as Zimbabwe beat Uganda in Capricorn Tri-Series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHIPO Mugeri-Tiripano was once again outstanding with the bat for Zimbabwe, this time the opener’s efforts not in vain as she powered the Lady Chevrons to victory by eight runs over Uganda in Zimbabwe’s second match at the Capricorn Twenty20 International Triangular Series played at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek, Namibia today (Thursday).

Mugeri-Tiripano, who walked away with the Player of the Match accolade top scored for Zimbabwe with a run a ball 46 runs but as was the case when she made 80 in a losing cause against Namibia on Wednesday, the opener had no one to complement her efforts. Zimbabwe were blown away for 100 in 19.5 overs.

With such a low score to defend, Zimbabwe fought hard with some excellent bowling and fielding to restrict the Ugandans to 92/8 in 20 overs to win the match.

Leg spinner Anesu Mushangwe had two wickets for 25 runs in four overs while there was one wicket each for Michelle Mavunga and debutant Francisca Chipare. There was also three run outs in the Ugandan run chase, which shows the pressure exerted on the East Africans by the Lady Chevrons.

Earlier on in the day, Namibia had beaten Uganda by 12 runs to maintain their unbeaten run in the series.

Zimbabwe clash with Uganda once again on Friday in a match scheduled for the afternoon.

