Muhambi elected cycling federation supremo

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

UNIMILLS-Hokoyo team principal, Davis Muhambi has been appointed the new president of the Zimbabwe Cycling Federation.

Muhambi who owns and runs arguably the country’s best cycling team will lead the cycling mother body for the next two years.

The rest of his national executive committee comprises vice-president, Paul Denslow, secretary general, Elsie Mahumbe, treasurer, Tammy Petersen and technical committee chairperson, Crosby Mashiri.

In a letter dated 14 September, Mahumbe informed the Sports and recreation Commission (SRC) acting director-general, Sebastian Garikai of the developments and change in guard.

In her letter to the SRC, Mahumbe said: “We are pleased to inform your august organisation that on the 27th of August 2022, Zimbabwe Cycling Federation held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in terms of the Zimbabwe Cycling Federation Constitution and in subservience to the Sports and Recreation Commission Act.

“In this regard, please recognise the incoming National Executive Committee members who are listed below: President: Davis Muhambi, Vice-President: Paul Denslow, Secretary General: Elsie Mahumbe, Treasurer: Tammy Petersen and Technical Committee Chairperson: Crosby Mashiri.”

Speaking to Sunday News, Muhambi said he was excited at the new challenge and looked forward to working with the rest of his executive to grow the sport and increase the number of riders and clubs in the country.

“I am grateful to the local cycling family that saw it fit to elect me as president of the Zimbabwe Cycling Federation along with my fellow national executive committee members. All of us have a burning passion to see the sport grow and I am sure we will all endeavour to develop and introduce more riders and clubs to the sport over the next two years,” Muhambi told Sunday News.

“It’s both an honour and a privilege for me to be afforded the opportunity to lead the Zimbabwe Cycling Federation. Much work will have to be done to develop a Development Strategy that will increase participation in the sport, and we have a much clearer view of where we want to be and what our priorities are.

“Our vision is to transform the way we develop and deliver the performance of tomorrow’s talent and to become a financially sustainable sports organisation through our harnessing partnerships and sound governance. Importantly, we want to be a more diverse and inclusive organisation.

“I would like to thank our outgoing executive for the sterling work it has done to bring our federation and the sport this far, and for continuing to avail their services to the organisation going forward,” said Muhambi.

The key focus for Muhambi’s term will be to engage with the key stakeholders to grow cycling membership, revenue and ensure that cycling is recognised as a priority sport that plays a more significant role in mobility within Zimbabwe. @RealSimbaJemwa