Mukuhlani part of ICC task force spearheading cricket’s return to Olympic Games

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been named as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s task force spearheading a bid for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games from 2028 onwards.

The five-member ICC Olympic Working Group, which is led by England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore, also includes ICC independent director Indra Nooyi, ICC Associate Member director and vice president of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram as well as USA Cricket chairman Paraag Marathe. Mukuhlani also serves on the ICC’s audit and membership committees.

A few days after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, the ICC announced its intention to have cricket included in the Olympic Games for the first time since 1900.

“Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. “We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

The ICC boss believes cricket could be a huge addition to the biggest global sporting event but is mindful of the fact the road to inclusion should not be an easy one since there are other sporting codes that are also seeking to be included.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same. But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be,’’ he said.

Cricket has only once been played at the Olympics, way back in 1900 in Paris, with Great Britain and hosts France the only participants. The ICC is pushing push for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the primary target.

